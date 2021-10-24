Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation raises $18K to restore stolen youth football and cheer equipment





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last March, the Skyline Youth Football and Cheer Association’s storage building was vandalized and their equipment was stolen.

With the community’s help, they raised $18,000 to continue encouraging over 150 kids to play football and cheer.

Founder of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, Miles Himmel, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the success.

Himmel managed to pool all the funds together by reaching out to his community, which then led to further exposure, including former NFL players reaching out to the foundation.