Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation starts fund to pay for Mario Fierro’s funeral

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation has coordinated with the local community to raise funds for the funeral of Mario Fierro, a slain Cathedral Catholic High School teacher and coach.

The “Coach Fierro Fund” has already collected over $53,000.

Overall, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, a public charity, has raised over $100,000 in San Diego.

This week alone, $10,000 was allocated to the Point Loma Sports Club.

Miles Himmel, founder of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, joined KUSI to talk about the Coach Fierro Fund and the Foundation.

To donate to Fierro’s funeral expenses, visit: www.classy.org/campaign/coach-fierro/c324198

To check out the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, visit: www.larryhimmelfoundation.org