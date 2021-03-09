Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation starts ‘San Diego Tip Challenge’ to raise money for restaurant industry

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation was established in 2016, following the passing of beloved San Diegan, Larry Himmel. The purpose of the Foundation is to help those in need and make San Diego an even better place.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused San Diegans to have an extremely difficult year, both mentally and financially.

To help those in need, The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation launched the “San Diego Tip Challenge.”

Founder of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, Miles Himmel, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their latest effort to help those in need.

For more information, or to donate, click here.