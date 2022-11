Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation’s holiday outreach





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a tough time for financially insecure families and individuals, especially those with children.

Last week, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation announced their holiday giving drive with a focus on seniors.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Board Member Dave Sniff to discuss the organization’s continued efforts in the community.

