Larry Millete to stand trial for the alleged murder of wife Maya

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the tenth and final day of Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing, it was decided by the judge that he would stand trial for the alleged murder of his wife, Maya Millete, mother-of-three who went mission two years prior.

The defendant’s team was burdened with proving to the court that Maya willingly left her three children, close family relationships, a thriving career, and a brand new Jeep Wrangler.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live in the studio with updates from the final day of Larry’s preliminary hearing.