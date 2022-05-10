Larry Millete’s parents suing for civil rights violations against Chula Vista police

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The family of Larry Millete — the man accused of killing his wife, Maya Millete, who has been missing since January of 2021 — has sued the Chula Vista Police Department for civil rights violations.

Larry Millete’s parents allege that police caused the family undue trauma when they executed a search warrant of their home last May.

Officers entered the children’s rooms with guns, according to court documents.

The lawsuit makes accusations about picking children up from school early as well.

Larry Millete has been charged with the murder of his missing wife.

Her body has not yet been found.