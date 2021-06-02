Las Vegas fully reopened with businesses at full capacity

LAS VEGAS (KUSI) – Las Vegas opened at 100% capacity today.

Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her city’s reopening and offerings.

Mayor Goodman welcomed San Diegans to spend the remaining two weeks of orange tier capacity in her city.

Las Vegas has something for everyone, Mayor Goodman said, adding that the city’s hotels and restaurants never completely closed down for any health reasons.