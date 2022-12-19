Las Vegas headliner Lorena Peril performs on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With looks and moves like Shakira and a voice like Christina Aguilera, Lorena Peril wows audiences as the headliner in Anita Mann’s hit Las Vegas Strip production, FANTASY, at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

With Peril on the microphone alongside a cast of stunning, talented dancers, FANTASY has consistently remained Las Vegas’ top female revue, year-after-year.

Peril visited the KUSI News studios to perform live on Good Morning San Diego and invite the audience out to Las Vegas to see her show live.