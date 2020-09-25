Las Vegas Resorts have safely reopened in accordance with CDC guidelines

LAS VEGAS, NV (KUSI) – It has been close to six months since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and many people, especially here in San Diego are ready to get out of town and enjoy a nice vacation.

Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, and they have officially reopened this month with special safety protocols put in place at all gaming resorts.

Chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Sandra Douglas Morgan, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to encourage San Diegans to visit Las Vegas and described all new the new safety protocols they have put in place to make sure your experience is as safe as ever.