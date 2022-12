Last day to apply for short-term rental licenses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Those seeking to rent out their homes as short term vacation rentals for more than 20 days must apply by the Nov. 30 deadline for a license to do so.

Rental property laws have been up for debate recently as newly imposed legislation limiting short-term rentals prove restricting to property owners in San Diego, especially in Airbnb heavy Pacific Beach.

