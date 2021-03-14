Last signatures to recall Gov. Newsom will be turned in this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Signatures to recall Gov. Newsom have until March 17 to be completely gathered and turned in.

It is passed due date for those sending in their signatures.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI with updates on the campaign to recall Gov. Newsom.

A 30-day period exists for signatures to be rescinded from the petition.

According to DeMaio, internal review is showing that current signature validity has an 80-84% rate.