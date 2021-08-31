Last U.S. warplanes leave Afghanistan after America ends its longest war

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States finished its evacuation from Afghanistan, effectively ending the nation’s longest war after two decades.

Mumtaz Momand, Deputy Director of the Afghan Community Cultural Center of El Cajon and local Afghan American, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Everyone is concerned about the rights of women left in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule, Momand said.

Furthermore, America’s military assets have been left to the Taliban in Afghanistan.