Latest from City of Coronado on COVID-19 pandemic impact

CORONADO (KUSI) – In addition to social distancing standards and protocols, San Diego County’s new amended health orders also deal with access to public recreation areas and beaches.

Mayor Richard Bailey joined Good Morning San Diego on the phone to talk about the latest from Coronado on COVID-19 and its impact on residents, including beach closures.

The amended Public Health Order states that parking lots that serve parks, beaches and recreation facilities shall be closed and “all such facilities shall be accessible only from members of the public within walking distance of the facility.”

The City of Coronado has begun restricting parking near and around parks and beaches. The Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp parking lot is closed. The following parking areas have been or are being closed as of Monday, April 6: the west side of Ocean Boulevard; Strand Way from City Hall to Rendova Road; Cays Park parking lot; First Street and D Avenue parking lot (posted no parking but access will be provided to residents); Strand Way parking lot next to the Coronado Yacht Club; Golf Course parking lot; Coronado Cays adjacent to the park and parking area; and the Bayshore Bikeway parking lot.

Other areas set for closure are Mullinex Drive, except for permits to allow Sharp Coronado Hospital staff to park; Attu Road adjacent to Silver Strand State Park; Cays Boulevard adjacent to the park; Grand Caribe Causeway from the Cays Fire Station to the cul de sac; and Grand Caribe at the roundabout at Grand Caribe Island. Other areas also are being evaluated.

Recreational Boating Prohibited, per County Order

Per addendum 2 and effective midnight April 4, Section 1 of the San Diego County Health Officer Order is amended as follows: “Boating for recreational purposes, watersports, or swimming, are prohibited on or in public waterways and at beaches.” The City thanks you for your cooperation.

Face Masks, Coverings Encouraged While Out

While San Diego County health officials ordered that all grocery store, pharmacy or drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant employees shall wear a mask to cover their faces, they strongly encourage residents to cover their nose and mouth when leaving home.

The cloth facial coverings do not have to be hospital grade but should cover the nose and mouth. Homemade masks, bandannas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable since these items can be washed and reused. Facial coverings don’t need to be used when people are at home.

Read the city’s full April 6 update online here: https://conta.cc/39NTzYP