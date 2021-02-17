Latino population underserved in vaccinations, groups bring vaccine equity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The numbers of vaccines administered to the Hispanic population don’t reflect the impact on that community.

Now a number of organizations are changing the way they connect with underserved communities, making sure they have what they need to book their appointment.

Only 15% of the vaccines administered have gone to the Latino population, despite Latinos making up a large portion of San Diego’s population and a majority of coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Chicano Federation, along with other groups, are using their information and bilingual abilities to help these Hispanic communities.

Nancy Maldonado, Chief Executive Officer of the Chicano Federation, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with more information on vaccine equity for the Latino population in San Diego

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards is live downtown with more on these efforts.