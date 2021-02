Laughter returns to downtown as American Comedy Co. reopens

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted stay-at-home orders across California, for the first time allowing musicians and comedians to perform on stage in-person.

Nathan Donovan, comedian and American Comedy Co. manager elatedly joined KUSI to discuss the new state measures.

Donovan mentioned that American Comedy Co.’s opening is taking place outdoors on Tuesday night and will follow the County’s Safe Reopening Plan.