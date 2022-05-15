Laurie Davies’ campaign for California State Assembly District 74





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District 74 and 73 have recently undergone redistricting and now, current Assemblywoman Laurie Davies of District 73 is running to represent District 74, which now stretches from Laguna Niguel south along the coast to Oceanside in San Diego County, including San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, and Vista.

With primaries less than a month away, KUSI has been bringing readers the candidates and more on their campaigns.

Assemblywoman Davies joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign.