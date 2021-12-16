‘Law enforcement is not implementing mask mandate,’ Kevin Kiley says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s statewide indoor mask mandate resumed Wednesday, and will continue until Jan. 15.

However, the wording of the mandate has not been clarified, leading to much confusion.

The statement from the California Department of Public Health can be read here.

Many have been left wondering, is this a memo, requirement, or recommendation? The answer remains ambiguous.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R), representing the 6th Assembly District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the indoor mask mandate.

The mandate doesn’t have any teeth because local law enforcement in many areas of the state are not enforcing it, said Assemblymember Kiley.

There is absolutely no justification for Gov. Newsom to cling to emergency powers, Assemblymember Kiley added.