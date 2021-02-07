Law enforcement is still not getting vaccinated, despite being on the front lines

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Law enforcement in San Diego County are still not included in the Phase 1A tier for vaccinations, despite responding to medical calls, performing CPR, and interacting with the public on a daily basis.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County’s public health officer, released a statement from the Jan. 28 press conference noting that those front line workers in Phase 1 Tier 1 perform CPR, such as lifeguards and healthcare professionals.

She clarified, saying, “people that are doing CPR… should be vaccinated.,” but made no mention of law enforcement officers.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund acknowledges that front line law enforcement officers are extremely vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

If found that an officer died as a result of coronavirus exposure, their name is eligible to be on the Memorial.

Should anyone wish to submit a COVID-19 related death of a law enforcement officer, click the link to make a submission with the required documentation.

Access that submission here: http://nleomf.org/memorial-fund-statement-on-covid-19-and-its-impact-on-law-enforcement

Roxana Kennedy, Chief of Police at Chula Vista Police Department joined KUSI to discuss updates on vaccinations for law enforcement.