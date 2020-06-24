Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz condemns the anti-Israel extremists within Black Lives Matter





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the Black Lives Matter protests across the country continue, some are worried the good intents of the movement are being overtaken by different types of extremists.

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz wrote an op-ed explaining the anti-Israel bigotry that has begun within the Black Lives Matter movement. The article “Stop Attacking George Floyd Protests — Only Push Back on Anti-Israel Hate” emphasizes how “many good people who support the organization are unaware of its gratuitous demonization of Israel, and would oppose such distractions from its core mission.”

Dershowitz emphasized the fact that he did not want to generalize all protesters into one category because, “the vast majority of protesters are focused on the injustices of police misconduct. But we cannot ignore those – even if they are relatively few in number – who would turn these protests into bigoted attacks against Israel.” But writes, “bigotry unanswered grows in size and intensity.”

Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus at Harvard Law School, Allan Dershowitz, joined Good Morning San Diego to explain why people must separate the good, peaceful protesters of Black Lives Matter, from the extremist groups that are using the momentum of the organization to grow