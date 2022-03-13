Lawmakers call on Gov. Newsom to suspend gas tax in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several lawmakers have been calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax to give relief to Californians, who have shouldered the country’ s highest gas prices.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss what the lawmakers are requesting.

More specifically, California Republicans have proposed pausing the 51¢ gas tax temporarily.

“The bill has been introduced and we are proposing to fast-track it to the floor. We need this relief now,” Gallagher mentioned.