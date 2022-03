Lawmakers in Sacramento suddenly pull bill requiring employee COVID vaccines

HARBOR ISLAND (KUSI) – A law that would require every working person in California to get the COVID-19 vaccine has suddenly been pulled from committee ahead of its scheduled hearing Wednesday.

Today I'm announcing that I have made a decision to hold #AB1993, which would require all California businesses to require their employees and independent contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Thread — — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) March 29, 2022