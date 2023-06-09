Lawmakers introduce state constitutional amendment to hold drug dealers accountable

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lawmakers in Sacramento introduced a constitutional amendment to the California Constitution to pass Alexandra’s Law — a law making it possible to charge repeat offending fentanyl dealers with homicide after a one-time warning.

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 12 would be voted on by the state’s constituency, working around California Legislature in the State Senate and Assembly who have repeatedly blocked and punted similar legislation.

CA GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss the importance of the amendment.