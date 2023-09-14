Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center hosting Retirement Education Program classes beginning in mid-October

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center has created a new 10-week program designed to help individuals transition into the next chapter of their lives following retirement.

The program focuses on expanding one’s community and relationships. They say it is not your typical financial lecture on retirement.

The center’s Chief Program Officer, Jordan Fruchtman, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to share more details about the new program.

For more information, click here.