Lawsuit against SDUSD filed by Let Them Choose activist group, opposing student vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Let Them Choose’s attorney, Arie Spangler about the lawsuit and the court hearing that occurred today.

Judge John Meyer found it was not necessary to grant emergency relief because SDUSD’s attorney repeatedly confirmed in court today that the district has no plan to exclude unvaccinated students from in-person education before January 24, 2022.

The judge granted a full hearing to Let Them Choose, and if a writ of mandate is granted at the December 20th hearing, the SDUSD student vaccine mandate would be permanently invalidated.