Lawsuit allegedly filed against trash companies involved in five-week sanitation strike

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republic Services trash company is allegedly being sued in an effort to recoup fees that were charged in the midst of the weeks long sanitation strike.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out getting updates on the Republic Sanitation Lawsuit.

Prichard was out talking to Chula Vista Councilpersons Jonn McAnn and Jill Galvez.