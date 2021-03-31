Lawsuit challenges Gloria’s ‘invitation to bid’ on San Diego electric and gas franchise agreements

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city’s contract with San Diego Gas & Electric is set to expire June 1 and an amended lawsuit which was filed on behalf of a San Diego resident is hoping to nullify Mayor Todd Gloria’s invitation to bid, citing a violation of the city’s charter.

The San Diego City Council, rather than Mayor Gloria, has the authority to make the invitation to bid, noted Mike Aguirre, attorney at Aguirre & Severson LLP.

The lawsuit is on behalf of city resident John Stump concerning the Pure Water San Diego Project, which is part of a more expansive complaint against the city and SDG&E.