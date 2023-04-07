Lawsuit filed against Kappa Sigma by SDSU student for alleged hazing abuse





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The culture of fraternities at San Diego universities is once again called into question with a lawsuit filed Friday.

The family of Benjamin Brennen is suing the Kappa Sigma fraternity organization for a ritual that they claim left Brennen with a permanent disability.

It happened in 2021 at an off campus party hosted by San Diego State University’s Kappa Sigma frat.

At the time, Kappa Sig was already suspended for prior violations of underage drinking and dangerous behavior.

Lawyers say it’s a tragedy that never should have happened.