Le Parfait Paris is open for pickup orders during stay-at-home order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Le parfait brings its French savoir-faire throughout its San Diego locations, inviting people to taste the French Art de Vivre and celebrate its Gourmet Parisian heritage.

Le Parfait Paris is open for pickup orders of its award-winning desserts, macarons and pastries, we offer a variety of savory and sweet fares all made from scratch.