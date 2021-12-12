Lea Salonga will join The Rady Shell’s spring line up





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Symphony is bringing an award-winning actress and singer to the spring lineup at the The Rady Shell right on the San Diego Waterfront.

Lea Salonga will be the performer at The Rady Shell on May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Salonga is best known for her roles as Disney’s Mulan and Princess Jasmine.

Tickets for her show go on sale on Dec. 15 at TheShell.org

Craig Hall, VP of Marketing at the San Diego Symphony, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Salonga’s approaching performance.