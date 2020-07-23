Lead Pastor of North Coast Calvary Chapel Mark Foreman discusses outdoor services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom announced that places of worship in counties listed on his watch list, including San Diego County, are required to discontinue indoor services but are able to hold outdoor and online services.

Newsom cited public health as the legality and reason for implementing these strict shutdown orders.

Lead Pastor of the North Coast Calvary Chapel, Mark Foreman, discussed the transition to outdoor services and how his parishioners feel about it.