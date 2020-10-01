Leaders and residents call for county to take back control of safe reopening plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego elected leaders, residents, and business owners gathered at the “We Mean Business Rally” outside the County Administration Building to call for more control at the local level.

The rally was in support of all businesses struggling to keep their doors open, fearing the possibility of having to permanently close due to the ongoing government orders to close or operate at limited capacity.

The attendees believe Governor Newsom’s tiered reopening system is flawed, and its time for San Diego to decide what’s best for San Diego.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards reported live from the “We Mean Business” rally with all the details.

