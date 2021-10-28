Leaders from Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube face lawmakers about child safety





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senators put social media executives from YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat on the defensive Tuesday, questioning them about what they’re doing to ensure young users’ safety on their platforms.

Shibani Joshi, Technology and Business Reporter and Expert, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to give her reaction to the situation.

Joshi described the algorithm as the reason users get sent down a vortex of ideas that end up far from what they had initially “liked.”

On Instagram, users are typically putting their best foot forward, which often digitizes as a lavish lifestyle, and those who don’t have such means are often left feeling depressed, Byrnes and Joshi discussed.

Joshi emphasized the complexity of a solution to the problem.