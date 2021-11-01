Leaders propose new San Diego Regional Film Office to support arts, strengthen economy

COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING (KUSI) – San Diego film buffs will be elated to hear that local leaders, such as County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, are pushing to revamp the local film industry by making it easier for potential movies and T.V. shows to be shot in our beautiful city.

Their plan centers around establishing a San Diego Regional Film Office.

They are hoping the effort will better market the region, create jobs, supporting the local film and arts community, as well as the tourism and hospitality economy.

Chair Fletcher held a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. at the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero.

On Nov. 2, Chair Fletcher will present the policy for vote at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.