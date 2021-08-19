Leading gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder discusses campaign as Recall ballots arrive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All across the state, and here in San Diego, people are receiving their ballots for the Recall election.

There are many candidates campaigning to replace Gavin Newsom as Governor of California, but the leading Republican, Larry Elder, shows no signs of slowing down on the campaign trail.

As you know, Los Angeles County and San Francisco are moving forward with strict vaccine mandates for people to enter indoor spaces like restaurants, bars, gyms and events. Elder describes it as “trading freedom for public safety.”

Elder told KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego that the government does not need to treat citizens like children, we are adults.

Elder emphasized the point that the number one target is Gavin Newsom, pointing to the rise in crime, homelessness and cost of living are common issues all the Republican candidates are trying to resolve.

Elder also responded to former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who called him out during Tuesday’s debate about a comment from a column in Capitalism Magazine back in 2000. Elder wrote that, “women know less than men about p0litical issues, economics, and current events.” Faulconer said Elder’s comments are “bull****.”

Elder said Faulconer was responding to an interpretation of his column, that misrepresented what he actually said. Elder explained, “I was quoting a study from the University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg School of Journalism (Communication), that looked at 25 questions that turned out men knew more than women did in 15 of them. Nine of them they knew about the same, and one of them women knew more. And I also quoted a professor from that school, who explained why. In which she said women primarily get their primary news, from local news.” Elder said that professor said, “local news makes you stupid.”

Elder said it was “absurd” that that got “translated into Larry Elder thinks women are dumber than men.”

Elder is the current frontrunner in many of the polls, and finished his interview urging Californians to vote ‘Yes’ on the recall, and then for him.

