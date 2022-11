Leads point to Rep. wins on East Coast





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election results are beginning to poor in from East Coast counties that have finished tallying votes.

One such election is the race for Florida Governor, where leads predict Ron DeSantis will keep his position once ballots have been counted.

Marco Rubio won the Senate Seat in Florida.

Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, and Oklahoma all elected Republican senators as well.