Leah Keane performs live on Good Morning San Diego





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Leah Keane played live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, playing her songs, “Most People Are Good,” “Love in a Paper Bag,” and “Lemonade.”

Keane will be performing Sunday at Ramona Ranch Winery from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Oct. 23 at Vineyard Grant James from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about Keane at her website here.