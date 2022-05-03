Leaked SCOTUS opinion appears to show court may overturn Roe v. Wade





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – A leaked preliminary opinion from the Supreme Court appears to show the high court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, giving states the power to outlaw abortions.

Politico obtained the draft opinion Monday and according to the report, it was written in February.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion in the draft, stating “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett were in support of the decision.

It is important to note that the opinion isn’t final until it is published, which isn’t expected to happen until June or July.

Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process.