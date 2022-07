Learn Canine Surf Safety at Helen Woodward’s ‘Surf Dog Surf-a-thon’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis an orphan pup to discuss Helen Woodward’s ‘Surf Dog Surf-a-thon’!

The Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is on Sunday, September 18th from 8am to 2pm!

More information here: https://animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon/