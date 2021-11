Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete in the Masters, dies at 87





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pioneering professional golfer, Lee Elder, died at 87 years old on Nov. 28.

He is remembered as the first Black man to compete at the Masters, an event which made history in 1975.

Elder was honored just this past April in at the 2021 Masters at Augusta National.

KUSI’s very own Dave Scott, who is a very close friend of Elder’s, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to remember Elder’s legacy.