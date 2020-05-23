Lee Greenwood to host Memorial Day concert on Facebook Live

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Americans observe and honor all those who have served, lost their lives, and active duty members of The United States Armed Forces this Memorial Day, patriotic singer/songwriter and Grammy award winner Lee Greenwood shares his appreciation by presenting a virtual Facebook concert dedicated to all who have fought for our freedoms.

“Every Year I look forward to this weekend honoring the men and women who have given all for our freedom” says Lee Greenwood. “Usually, I’m touring across America celebrating Memorial Day. However because of the Pandemic, we are sitting at home to keep everyone safe. So I decided to create a virtual concert as my gift. We need to celebrate America now more than ever. Please join me on Facebook May 25th at 4 pm central for our performance of super hits and our tribute to those who have given us the right to do so.”

Greenwood joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about his upcoming Facebook Live concert.