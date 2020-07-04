Lee Hacksaw Hamilton major league sports returning amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports contributor Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in professional sports.

Prized shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a facemask throughout the reboot of spring training for the San Diego Padres, who reported that outfielder Tommy Pham tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. Pham will be able to return when he clears the protocol. Pham was obtained in an offseason trade with Tampa Bay in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe. Tatis and outfielder Franchy Cordero appeared to be the only players who wore a mask through the whole workout at Petco Park.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers have all but guaranteed themselves the top two playoff seeds and face a balancing act when the NBA returns to action.

While other teams will be fighting for a postseason berth or playoff seedings when they play the final eight regular season games in Florida, the Lakers and Bucks will be looking to shake off the rust after a 4 ½-month hiatus and staying as healthy as possible.

Milwaukee owned the NBA’s best record at 53-12 and the Lakers were No. 1 in the West at 49-14 when the pandemic halted play in mid-March.

A person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press the NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though the league prefers to cut the schedule in half.

The NFL decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two. The union’s board of player representatives voted Thursday to ask the league to cancel the entire preseason schedule, according to two people who were part of that conversation. The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-time champion will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. He will be sidelined and miss testing an Indy car on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. Johnson had talked about the test and the possibility of running the Indianapolis 500. Hours later, he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.