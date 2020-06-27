Lee Hacksaw Hamilton: Majors confronting short time period and Bubba Wallace hopeful

(AP) – KUSI Sports contributor Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in Nascar and MLB.

Major league teams are planning to jump right into their preparation for the season when they start working out again next week. The first few days of camp will see much more strenuous work compared to the beginning of spring training. The reason is time. When full-squad workouts begin again, there will only be about three weeks before opening day. It’s a tricky balance for players trying to get their teams ready while also worrying about potential health issues that could pop up with more frequency during a truncated training period.

Bubba Wallace has found his voice as an activist. He hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall. NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated “the noose was real” as it concluded its investigation.