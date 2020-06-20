Lee Hacksaw Hamilton on returning to baseball and NFL

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports contributor Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in NFL and MLB.

A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring complex. At least four teams in Florida and Arizona had already closed their camps. The moves came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season. They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend.

The Los Angeles Chargers could explore bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a workout depending on what happens during the preseason, but right now nothing is scheduled. Coach Anthony Lynn says Kaepernick is on the team’s workout list because he fits the style the Chargers are looking for. Lynn added that he hasn’t spoken to Kaepernick. Los Angeles was 5-11 last season and has moved on at quarterback after 14 seasons with Philip Rivers under center.