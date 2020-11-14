Lee Hacksaw Hamilton weekend sports update

Hamilton discussed Kim Ng, who has become the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations.

She was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

The team says Ng is believed to be the first female GM among the four major professional sports leagues in North America. She has 21 years of big league experience in major league front offices.