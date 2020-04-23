Lee Hacksaw Hamilton’s NFL Draft preview

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was supposed to be an extravaganza only Las Vegas can bring, complete with showgirls, A-list celebs, and a stage in the middle of the Bellagio fountains.

Instead, the NFL draft will come to you Thursday night virtually.

All 32 teams will be connected via one video conference, through a modified Microsoft Teams application, and will have a separate broadband connection with members of the league office.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the presumptive first overall pick in the NFL draft and two more quarterbacks could go in the top 10.

Receiver and offensive tackle seem to be the deepest positions in this draft.

A half dozen of each could go in the first round, including Alabama pass catchers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and right tackle Jedrick Wills.