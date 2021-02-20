Lee’s weekend sports update: youth sports resume, Padres contract, death of former Chargers player

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton gave KUSI viewers an update on the latest in sports.

Hamilton began the weekend sports roundup with his concerns about the resumption of youth sports while also expressing his overall positive outlook.

Fernando Tatis’s historic 14-year contract with the Padres was certainly a highlight of the week.

Sports figures around the nation are mourning the loss of Vincent Jackson this week, former Chargers player.