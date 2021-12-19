Left Coast Quintet performs live on ‘Good Morning San Diego’

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Left Coast Quintet played live on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” performing such tunes as “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Home for the Holidays,” and “Sleigh Ride.”

The Left Coast Quintet aims to make classical, symphonic, and instrumental music accessible to everyone.

The ensemble has performed across Southern California at festivals, corporate events, and wedding celebrations.

Learn more about the quintet at leftcoastquintet.com.