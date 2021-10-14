Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks officially opens in the Gaslamp Quarter

DOWNTOWN, SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks Hoagies & Grill officially landed in San Diego last month. The owner, Habib Abbas says, “It was always our dream to live here and we’re so excited to bring our style of food to the people in the Gaslamp.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Habib Abbas about the variety of sandwiches they serve. Visit Lefty’s in the Gaslamp Quarter any day of the week.

528 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101