Legal Analyst Dan Eaton: Anything Trump says on the campaign trail can be used against him





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump pled not guilty to 34 charges after being indicted last week by an NYC grand jury.

Trump’s indictment is largely seen as a political ploy by Democrats to prevent Trump from running in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to discuss how this legal scandal could impact Trumps’ campaign.