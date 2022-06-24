Legal analyst, Dan Eaton, discusses SCOTUS decision to overturn federal abortion protections

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, SCOTUS ruled to overturn the federal abortion protections of Roe v. Wade, which puts abortion policy at the discretion of states, many that have restricted and outlawed the procedure in recent months.

On “Good Evening San Diego”, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Dan Eaton, Legal Analyst, about the Supreme Courts decision, undoing nearly 50 years of legalized abortion nationwide.

The opinion written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. is similar to a draft that was leaked to Politico in May.

“We hold that Roe and (the 1992 Planned Parenthood vs.) Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.”

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego said, “I share the searing fury felt by the majority of Americans who are angry and scared for what this Supreme Court decision means — for the lives of their daughters, granddaughters, and loved ones. For the lives of everyone who will be left without options as a result of this regressive decision. With this ruling, the Supreme Court has turned its back on safety and equality. But in California, those values remain firmly rooted. Here, pregnant individuals and their families will always be entitled to dignity, understanding, and reproductive choice.”